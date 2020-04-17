Thunderstorm warning for Kerala till April 20: IMD

Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has released precautionary measures to be taken.

news Weather

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm warning for Kerala till April 20. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has also issued an alert following the warning by IMD.

The state had been receiving light rainfall for the last few days and is predicted to continue till April 20.

“Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala till April 18,” states IMD. Meanwhile, the agency also warned that thunderstorms with wind reaching a speed upto 40 kilometres per hour, is very likely at one or two places in Kerala on April 19 and 20.

“Lightning will be accompanied by the rainfall Kerala is receiving now, very likely in between 2 pm to 10 pm. In some places, there are chances that lightning will continue, even after 10 pm. Such lightning is dangerous and can cause damages to life and electric items in homes,” states KSDMA.

KSDMA also stated that it has declared lightning as a state disaster.

The disaster management authority has also asked the public to take the necessary precautions during a thunderstorm.

- If the atmosphere is cloudy, children must not play outside in open spaces

- Do not rush to the terrace or open spaces to take clothes put out for drying during rain

- Close windows and doors

- Disconnect electrical appliances

- Stay away from electrical appliances and other metallic objects

- Try not to touch walls and sit on bare floors

- If outside the house, do not stand under trees

- If inside a vehicle, park in an open space and try not to touch metallic objects

- Do not enter into a waterbody when there is lightning

Due to lightning, a person might get burns, lose sight and hearing ability. “But it has to be understood that during such an instance, a person’s body is not under electric shock, therefore, there should not be a delay in giving first aid,” KSDMA states.

KSDMA has also prepared precautions on lightning for people with disabilities.