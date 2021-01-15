Thuglak editor Gurumurthy says AIADMK must ally with Sasikala to fight DMK

The statement comes less than two weeks ahead of former AIADMK General secretary VK Sasikala's release from a prison in Karnataka.

Less than two weeks ahead of former AIADMK General secretary VK Sasikala's release from the Parappana Agrahara prison in Karnataka, Thuglak editor and and RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy has suggested that the AIADMK should align with her, to defeat the DMK. Using an analogy about firefighting, Gurumurthy said, “If your house is on fire, you can't wait for Ganga water to put it out. You have to manage even with sewer water.”

He made this statement at the magazine's 51st anniversary celebration in Chennai on January 14, with BJP President JP Nadda present as the Chief Guest. The magazine editor who has been deeply involved in Tamil Nadu politics, had earlier been an advisor to Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, and the mind behind the 'Dharma Yudham' he carried out in 2017. He is also known to be an unofficial advisor to Rajinikanth on political matters.

Explaining his stance regarding Sasikala ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls, Gurumurthy said, "In 1987-88, when the Bofors scam broke out, the Indian Express started a campaign to have Rajiv Gandhi removed from his post. There was no personal welfare in that move. For public welfare, the owner faced all kinds of difficulties. The government filed 300 cases but Ramnath Goenka stood strong despite this. Arun Shourie and I stood with him in support. Ramnath Goenka was certain that Rajiv Gandhi had to be removed from his post.”

“One of our helpers was a man named Chandra Swamy. You may have heard of him. There were several allegations and accusations against him. But we took his help. He gave us some clues about Rajiv Gandhi and we had to give him some importance in the paper. He gained prominence in politics because of this. At that time, journalists asked Arun Shourie how can you work with Chandra Swamy and accept his support when you are fighting for clean politics and against corruption. What Arun Shourie said at that time is relevant to understand whom to use to remove the DMK,” Gurumurthy said.

Quoting Arun Shourie as saying that “if your house is on fire, you can't wait for Ganga water to put it out. You have to manage even with sewer water,” Gurmurthy went on to add, “Chandra Swamy came the next day and fought over being called sewer water. I told him to understand that we had to face difficulties after accepting his help. Similarly, whether it is Sasikala or anyone else, when you gather as a party, you can't just wait for Ganga water, you have to accept all kinds of water."

Gurumurthy’s statement comes at a time when the AIADMK is grappling to hold its sway over voters in southern Tamil Nadu which has a large population of the Thevar community. The community is known to support Sasikala (also a Thevar), who had helped increase the AIADMK’s control over this voter base, as an aide to former CM J Jayalalithaa.

Currently both the DMK and AIADMK have expressed doubt, off record, over how the Thevar community will vote. Sources in both parties suspect that if Sasikala chooses to enter the political ring, she could sway the votes in her favour.