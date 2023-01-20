Thrissur restaurant continues to operate despite officers closing it for unhygienic kitchen

In the visuals aired by news channels, the food inspector can be seen pointing out open waste bins inside the kitchen, a dirty unused sink and overall unhygienic conditions.

Amidst a series of food poisoning cases being reported from Kerala, the license of a restaurant in Thrissur district has been suspended after it continued to function despite orders from the food safety department to remain closed. The food safety department had asked for closure due to the unhygienic condition of the restaurant’s kitchen.

A food inspector told the media that they received a complaint about the food served in the Buhari's hotel on MG Road two weeks back and they collected samples of chicken and sent it for tests. On January 19, a team of food inspectors went back to the restaurant after a family complained that their child had severe food poisoning after consuming chicken biriyani from the restaurant. However, on January 20, one of the food inspectors who was traveling on the road found that the restaurant was still open. “On January 19th when I came here, I found that the restaurant was unhygienic as usual. I ordered that it be shut down till the department gives clearance to open. But to my surprise, on January 20, I saw that it was operating as usual.”

When the food inspector questioned the restaurant, they said that they just delivered a parcel. When they refused to close the kitchen down, the officer went to Thrissur West police station and came back to the restaurant with police officials.

Watch this video which shows what transpired at the hotel.

Speaking to reporters with regard to the incident, an employee of the restaurant said that the restaurant, which is located at MG Road in Thrissur, is being targeted and asked to shut. “After being warned about the unhygienic condition, we cleaned the kitchen. You go and check any restaurant — this is all the cleanliness that you will find anywhere,” he said. However, in the visuals aired by news channels, the food inspector can be seen pointing out open waste bins inside the kitchen, a dirty unused sink and overall unhygienic conditions. The restaurant owner could also be heard arguing with the food inspector on the phone.

“We have been repeatedly getting complaints about this restaurant. We ourselves have come and inspected this restaurant and fined them after receiving complaints about poor quality of food and unhygienic surroundings.

