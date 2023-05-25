Three-year-old in Hyderabad run over by car while sleeping in parking lot

Police said the toddlerâ€™s mother, a construction worker, had put the girl to sleep in the parking lot to protect her from the heat, and the man driving the car failed to notice her while parking.

news Death

A three-year-old toddler was killed after being run over by a car while sleeping in the parking lot of an apartment building in Hyderabad's Hayathnagar area on Wednesday, May 24. According to police, the child Lakshmi's mother who was working at a construction site near the apartment building brought her to the parking area in the afternoon to protect her from the scorching heat and put the girl to sleep on the ground. Hari Rama Krishna, who was driving the car, failed to notice the child on the ground and ran over her while parking his vehicle. Horrific visuals of the toddler being run over by the car were captured on CCTV.

Three-year-old Lakshmi was the daughter of Kavitha and Raju, construction workers who had migrated from Karnataka to Hyderabad about five months ago with their two children â€” a seven-year-old-boy and three-year-old Lakshmi. Hari Rama Krishna is an interior designer and his wife works as sub-inspector in the Prohibition & Excise department.

The incident occurred in an apartment building in the Teachers Colony of Hayathnagar. According to the police, Raju and Kavita along with their children had migrated to Hyderabad from Kalaburagi district of Karnataka for work. Hayathnagar police registered a case and took up investigation.

