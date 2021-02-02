Three workers die as 65-year-old building collapses in Madurai

Three others escaped with minor injuries after the three-storey building collapsed in Madurai.

Three construction workers died when a 65-year-old building that they were demolishing collapsed on them in Madurai on Monday. Three other workers were injured in the incident.

According to reports, the three-storeyed building was located on the West Vadampokki street near West Masi Street in Madurai. The owner of the building, one R Vasudevan from Duraisamy Nagar, had ordered for the demolition and was in the process of reconstructing it. A steel structure put up to pull down the roof collapsed, causing the death of three workers. The deceased have been identified as Chandran (60) from Virudhunagar district, Raman (55) and Jayaraman (55) from Madurai district.

The police and fire and rescue services personnel were alerted about the incident around 1.30 pm on Monday and they recovered the three bodies and sent them to Government Rajaji Hospital for autopsy. Three other workers -- Manikkavasagam, Alagar and Muniyasamy -- escaped with minor injuries and were also sent to Rajaji Hospital for treatment.

As per preliminary inquiry, one of the side walls, 30-feet high wall collapsed first and led to the entire structure coming down on the workers. It is also understood that the workers did not have any protective gear or equipment while carrying out the demolition work.

The Corporation officials told Times of India that the owner had ordered for demolition work before the officials inspected the structure. An inquiry is underway and the police is yet to file an FIR in the case.

In November, two firemen were killed in a building collapse in Madurai while trying to extinguish a fire. An electrical short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire in an old building in the district, which then collapsed while the firemen -- K Sivarajan and P Krishnamurthy -- were working to put out the blaze. Though they were rescued alive, they succumbed to the injuries on the way to the hospital.