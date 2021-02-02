Three women killed as driver rams lorry into their vehicle near Chennai

Two of the women died at the scene of the accident itself.

news Accident

In a ghastly road mishap, three women workers died after the vehicle they were travelling in was run over by a lorry in Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road road at Voyalanallur in Poonamallee limits of Thiruvallur district. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, and according to reports, the driver of the lorry was allegedly under the influence of the alcohol, though the police are yet to confirm this.

While two of the women died at the scene of the accident, the third woman was taken to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai where she succumbed.

The lorry was travelling from Vandalur to Minjur when the accident took place. The driver of the lorry has been arrested by the local police.

According to reports, the deceased are municipality contract workers engaged in planting trees and saplings along the highway at Poonamallee.

The three women were identified as Pachaiammal (40), Senjulakshmi (60) and Suganthi (45) from Thiruvallur district.

A traffic inspector from Poonamallee division said, “The contract workers were travelling in a load auto for their work and on their way, a lorry hit the rear part of their vehicle. In the impact, two women died on the spot and another woman died on the way to the hospital.”

However, there is no clarity yet whether the accused drove the vehicle under the influence of alcohol and we are waiting for his medical report, he said. .

The onlookers who caught the driver of the lorry following the accident thrashed him even as the police were taking him into their custody.

The traffic along the Vandalur stretch saw snarls for a brief period.