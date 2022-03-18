Three TN policemen suspended on charges of assaulting person with disability

Shankar of Kavarapatti village who sustained injuries in the assault, is undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital in Viralimalai.

Three police personnel attached to the Viralimalai police station in Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu were suspended on Thursday, March 17 on charges of assaulting a 29-year-old person with disability. The victim has been identified as Shankar of Kavarapatti village, who sustained injuries in the assault. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital in Viralimalai.

Shankar had reportedly made a call to the control room on Tuesday night claiming that liquor was being sold near a school in Kavarapatti, which was then conveyed to Viralimalai police station. He reportedly runs an electrical shop near the government school. According to a report in The Hindu, a woman constable then contacted the phone number to make an inquiry about the claim when she was allegedly verbally abused by the person who picked up the call. The person who picked up the call was apparently under the influence of alcohol. The constable then disconnected the call and complained about the incident to her superior officer.

The Viralimalai police reportedly traced the location of the caller and picked up Shankar, a person with visual impairment, and brought him to the station on Wednesday for inquiry. However, as Shankar claimed he did not know about the incident, an argument ensued between them, which led to the three constables allegedly assaulting Shankar.

When TNM contacted Pudukottai Superintendent of Police Nisha Parthiban, she said that the matter was under investigation in the department. The inquiry is being carried out by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Viralimalai subdivision. Meanwhile, Tiruchi DIG Saravana Sundar said that the trio has been placed under suspension.

The three accused police officials were subsequently booked and charged with wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt under Indian Penal Code and intentionally injuring a person with disability under sections of Rights of Persons with Disability Act.