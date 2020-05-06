Three Telugu journalists in Delhi test positive for coronavirus

The Telangana government on Tuesday said that it had released Rs 12 lakh for testing and treatment of the three mediapersons.

Three journalists from Telangana based in New Delhi have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Telangana government on Tuesday said that it had released Rs 12 lakh for testing and treatment of the three, working for a Telugu television channel.

Initially, the government remitted Rs 75,000 in cash for primary contact testing and assured treatment to the mediapersons. It later released more funds to Dr Gaurav Uppal, Resident Commissioner of the Telangana Bhavan, for treatment of the three mediapersons.

Industry Minister KT Rama Rao enquired about the positive cases among the Delhi Telugu media and instructed officials to provide them necessary support on behalf of the state government.

Telugu media reporting from Delhi are thankful to @KTRTRS and @arvindkumar_ias for immediate response for financial assistance for meeting treatment and testing expenses. Rs.12lakhs is released immediately.Thank you Sir @TelanganaCMO â€” Harsha Bhargavi (@pandiribhargavi) May 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Telangana Media Academy Chairman Allam Narayana said it was extending all possible assistance to the journalists, infected while covering the pandemic. Three journalists in Delhi and one in Gadwal district tested COVID-19 positive and the academy gave Rs 20,000 each to them.

Narayana said the academy would also give Rs 10,000 each to nine journalists -- five in Mahabubnagar district and four in Gadwal -- under home quarantine.

He advised journalists to take precautions while discharging their duties. He urged them to maintain physical distancing, wash hands frequently, wear masks and use sanitisers.

Several journalists in various parts of the country have tested COVID-19 positive in the past 2-3 weeks. In Mumbai alone, over 50 journalists tested positive last month.

Two journalists in Tamil Nadu were also found infected after a reporter and a sub-editor working for a Tamil news channel tested positive.

The Telangana government on Tuesday decided to extend the lockdown till May 29, saying it can't take the risk by lifting it at a time when the state has made considerable progress in controlling the spread of COVID-19.

The Chief Minister said the state on Tuesday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,096. He said 43 people were discharged on Tuesday. With this, the number of active cases stands at 439.

IANS inputs