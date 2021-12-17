Three students killed in Tirunelveli as toilet wall collapses in school

A student who was present said that the boys were reportedly standing around and talking in the toilet when the wall collapsed.

In a shocking incident, three school students in Tamil Nadu were killed in a government-aided school as a toilet wall collapsed on them. The wall collapsed on them at the Schaffter Higher Secondary School in Tirunelveli town, and two other students were injured in the incident as well and were taken to the hospital. The school is a British-era institution, and is over 100 years old.

Vishwaranjan and Sanjay were two of the three boys killed in the incident. After the tragedy occurred, older students in the institution started throwing stones at the school in anger. A student who was present at the site told Thanthi TV that the three boys were standing around and talking in the toilet when the wall collapsed.

Tamil Nadu Nursery, Primary, Matriculation, Higher Secondary and CBSE Schools Association General Secretary Nandakumar said that the government pays for upkeep of the Schaffter Higher Secondary School building, as well as the salaries of those working there, and questioned why the building was in the state it was and wasnâ€™t maintained.

Visuals that surfaced after the incident occurred show pieces of the thick brick wall strewn around the ground after it collapsed, with several police officials and other residents gathered at the site.

Although the structure of the building could have been weakened due to the incessant rains in recent time, the strength of the structure and whether it was habitable at all is still under question.