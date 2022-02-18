Three students from Hyderabad killed in road accident, one critically injured

Police said the four students, who studied at a private college in Hyderabad, were returning to the city after attending the wedding of a friend.

Three college students were killed and one injured in a road accident in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district on Friday, February 18. According to police, the accident occurred when the car in which they were travelling overturned, near the Marchal village in Kalwakurthy mandal. The four students, who studied at a private college in Hyderabad, were returning to the city after attending the wedding of a friend. The deceased were identified as Kiranmayi (19), Sirisha (21) and Arvind (23). Another student, Renuka, was critically injured and was admitted to a local hospital.

The police shifted the bodies of the deceased to the government hospital at Kalwakurthy for autopsy. The deceased hailed from Nalgonda district and were staying in a college hostel in Hyderabad. According to the police, the preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle had overturned and fallen on the roadside. Police suspect that the person at the wheel may have lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding. The students were returning to Hyderabad after attending the wedding of a friend in the Bandonipally village in Veldanda mandal in Nagarkurnool district.

On Wednesday, February 16, four college students from Bengaluru were killed in a road accident on National Highway 75 in Bengaluru Rural district. According to police, the incident took place when the students of Garden City College in Bengaluru were returning from a trip in Kolar. However, the driver reportedly lost control over the vehicle, causing it to hit the divider on the highway and cross over to the other side. The vehicle was then crushed under the wheels of a truck. Police suspect overspeeding to be the cause of the accident.

The deceased were identified as Vaishnavi, Bharath, Siril and Venkat, while the injured have been identified as Siri Krishna and Ankita Reddy.

