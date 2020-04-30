Three shopkeepers in Hyderabad's Malakpet test positive for coronavirus

The Health Department said that the families of the shopkeepers contracted the disease from them, and all of them have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Telangana reported 22 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the state total up to 1,038. The state government said that three people had also died on Thursday, all of whom had pre-existing health conditions. They passed away within 24 hours of being admitted to a hospital.

In a press note, the Health Department said that the three shopkeepers had gotten the infection from two people from Jalpally in Hyderabad's Pahadishareef area, who were working in the Malakpet Gunj. The shopkeepersâ€™ families contracted the virus from shopkeepers.

Malakpet Gunj is home to a huge wholesale market in the city, and before the lockdown, would usually see footfall of thousands daily. With the area reporting several COVID-19 cases, the market was temporarily closed earlier this week and shifted to larger premises in Patancheru where social distancing was ensured.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that the families of all the infected people were shifted to a hospital for isolation and containment zones were being set up. However, it is unclear if there has been further transmission of the disease to any of the shopkeepersâ€™ customers.

The state government also said that 33 people who had recovered were discharged on thursday. With 442 people discharged in total, the number of people being treated for COVID-19 cases in hospitals is 568.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana rose on Thursday. The state had been seeing a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases reported per day in the last few days. On April 23, 56 new cases were reported, followed by 15 more the next day, seven on April 25, 11 on April 26, two on this Monday, six on Tuesday, and seven on Wednesday.

A press note from the Telangana Health Department said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took note of the increase on Thursday and held a meeting with senior officials. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health) A Santhi Kumari, and Eatala Rajender were among those present at the meeting.

The spike in cases was reported just a day after Hyderabad Member of Parliament (MP) Asaduddin demanded relaxations in containment zones that had reported no new case of COVID-19 for the past 15 days.

