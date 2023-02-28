Three school students in Tamil Nadu die after speeding SUV hits them

The three boys, identified as S Rafiq and two siblings, R Vijay and R Suriya, were on their bicycles when they were hit by the SUV.

Three school students riding two bicycles on Tuesday, February 28, were hit by a speeding SUV at Valaymaptu village near Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur district of Tamil Nadu. The three boys, identified as S Rafiq and two siblings, R Vijay and R Suriya, were on their bicycles and died on the spot. All the deceased students were in Class 8. While the brothers, Suriya and Vijay were riding the same bicycle, Rafiq was on another bicycle. The deceased children were residents of the Melavampatti village in Vaniyambadi.

Tirupattur Superintendent of Police, S Balakrishnan, told IANS, "The driver of the SUV which mowed down the boys, Santosh Kumar (29) is in our custody and he said that he had lost control of the vehicle when some cattle suddenly crossed the highway." After the vehicle lost control, the SUV veered towards the opposite side and hit the children who were riding a bicycle to reach school.

There was heavy traffic congestion on the Chennai- Bengaluru highway at the accident spot and the Superintendent of Police took direct control of the situation and cleared the traffic congestion. The bodies of the three boys are kept in Vaniyambadi Taluk hospital for post-mortem. The Tirupattur District Collector, Bhaskara Pandian reached the hospital and met the parents of the children who died in the accident.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased students. Reacting to the accident, the Chief Minister said, “I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of the three students. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased students. Rs 2 lakhs will be paid to each of the families from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.”