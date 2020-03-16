Three more test positive for coronavirus in Kerala, increases count to 24

Three new cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, all of them coming to the state from abroad.

There are 3 new cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at a press conference on Monday. All three of them have come from the Gulf – one of them from Dubai, another from Saudi Arabia. Two of them have reached Malappuram and one in Kasargod. This takes the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 27, out of which three had earlier recovered.

As many as 12740 people are under observation – out of these 12470 are in home quarantine, 270 are in hospitals. Seventy two people have been admitted to hospitals today for observation. “We have sent 2297 samples for testing so far, out of which 1693 have come back negative,” the CM said.

An all party meeting was held on Monday during which the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 had been discussed. “Everyone has been cooperative and it’s undertood that the disease threat should be faced together,” the CM said.

While many people are exercising self-restraint, regular business in the state has been affected. Small and medium scale businesses are facing a challenge with very few people getting out of their homes or buying things. Buses, taxis, auto rickshaws and public transport are all in a crisis. Pinarayi Vijayan said that social life should not be completely stopped, just that precautions should be taken while people get out.

“There are restrictions on pleasure trips but then thousands of people working in these fields are affected. Our financial situation has become worse. It is a serious issue. We need to think of what can be done. There will be a meeting with banks.”

Airport checks to be stricter

There have also been discussions with airport authorities on Monday to ensure strict checks not just on the visitors to the state but also on those passengers who were leaving. “The Nedumbassery incident had showed that we need to exercise more caution,” the CM said referring to the case of the UK native who had tested positive and tried to leave on a plane with 18 people of his gang, before being stopped by the authorities.

More counters will be started at airports to make sure that time is not lost while all the screenings are done. There shall be more testing centres and teams and more emigration counters. Those who show symptoms shall be taken to the hospital on an ambulance. Others advised home quarantine will be sent on separate vehicles with police supervision.

There should also be no big rush at the airports – people coming to see off or receive passengers should not come in large numbers.

The CM also spoke about the ‘break the chain’ initiative launched by health minister KK Shailaja and spoke in detail about the importance of keeping hands clean, avoiding handshakes and hugs and so on.

He said that there was a need for more people to work in the health department, especially those who were familiar with the field. Training would be given to new volunteers.

The CM repeated that it is important that tourists are not treated badly. Tourism is a very important industry and tourists should never feel that they are not welcome in Kerala.

Places of worship should exercise caution

The CM said that while the regular rituals and ceremonies at the various places of worship could on, those running it should ensure that there is no large gathering of people. “Some countries have aked people to do their namaz at home while the Azan is called in mosques,” the CM said.

Similar care should be taken while conducting weddings. The other day there was an issue at a wedding hall when more than a thousand people came to attend it and the hall owner said that only 50 people could enter. The maximum attendees should be restricted to 100 in these times, the CM said.

Another place with a lot of rush is the family courts. Talks are being held with high court registrar regarding this, the CM said.

Migrant labourers gathering in a large number in markets would also be asked to not do so.

Arrangements shall also be made on bringing back the students stranded in other states, he added.

Census work will happen but there shall be no NPR

The CM also touched upon the subject of the census, which should happen in May this year. He reassured that it shall have no bearing on the National Register of Citizens, which arises out of the National Population Register (NPR). “The state shall not implement the NPR, but only the census, which will be much similar to the one conducted in 2011. The 31 questions listed by the central government in the gazette shall be asked,” the CM said.

