Three more from Bengaluru infected with UK coronavirus variant, total in state at 10

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government is yet to track 75 people who landed from the United Kingdom after November 25.

Three more persons in Bengaluru have tested positive for the new UK variant genome of SARS-CoV-2. With this a total of 10 persons in Karnataka who have recently returned from the UK have been infected with the new UK variant of the novel coronavirus as of Friday. The UK variant is believed to be more infectious than other variants of the novel coronavirus. It was earlier reported how a family of four with two children from Shivamogga, a woman and her child and another man in Bengaluru have also been found to be infected with the new variant. All of them are being treated in government facilities even if they are asymptomatic.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday also said the Home Department was yet to track 75 people who returned to the state from England after November 25. The minister told reporters that of the 75 people, 70 are within the limits of Bengaluru civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and five are from other districts.

"The Home Department had assured me that all 75 passengers will be tracked by Friday night as they are already in touch with the immigration department to cull data from them. Among 75 patients many are from Karnataka and only a few are foreigners," he said.

In response to a question, the minister claimed that most of these passengers had not furnished their addresses and phone numbers properly, hence, the state government is finding it difficult to track them.

"The Home Department is already in touch with the immigration department to gather every bit of information about these missing passengers," he said.

According to him, a total of 5068 passengers have returned to the state from England since November 25 to December 31 on Air India and British Airways flights.

"Of these 5068 passengers, 4238 passengers landed in Bengaluru from December 9 to December 31 and among them 810 are from other states. Karnataka Health and Home departments have taken steps to inform their counterparts in those states," he informed.

The minister added that about 38 people including five who came in contact as primary or secondary contacts with the COVID-19 positive patients have been admitted to government hospitals.