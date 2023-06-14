Three migrant labourers sleeping in a field crushed to death by excavator in Karnataka

Raichur district Superintendent of Police B Nikhil said that the owner of the excavator machine, Balaiah, and the driver, Basappa have been arrested.

news Accident

Three migrant labourers met with a tragic end in Neelavanji village of Karnataka's Raichur district on Tuesday, June 13, after an excavator ran them over at their work site. The deceased have been identified as Vishnu (26), Shivaram (28), and Balaram (30) from Chhattisgarh.

The labourers had been engaged in drilling a borewell in a field in Neelavanji village in Devadurga taluk. Upon completing the work, the three lay down to sleep on a footpath at the field's edge. The excavator ran them over while they were asleep, killing them on the spot.

The Hindustan Times reported that the vehicle did not have headlights, preventing the driver from seeing the sleeping workers. Raichur district Superintendent of Police B Nikhil told HT that the owner of the excavator, Balaiah, and the driver, Basappa have been arrested.

The bodies of the deceased were taken for postmortem and their respective families were notified. The owner and driver have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Devadurga police station. The charges include section 279 (rash and negligent driving), section 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others), and section 304A (causing death by negligence).

Local media reports quoted villagers saying that there was rampant illegal sand mining in the area and the excavator machine was being used to quarry the sand. Speaking to the media, Devadurga constituency MLA Karemma is said to have spoken to district administration officials to put an end to the illegal sand mining operations in the area.

Earlier in March 2023, three migrant labourers had died after a landslide occurred at Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district. The labourers Somashekar Reddy, Shanthavva and Chandrappa were raising a wall when the landslide struck, resulting in their deaths. Dakshina Kannada police had booked a case against the homeowner, the mason and the engineer for their negligence.