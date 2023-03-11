Three men held in TN’s Kanyakumari for tying woman to electric pole

The group of men had allegedly been harassing the woman, a single mother with two children, frequently when she stepped outside her house.

A 35-year-old woman was tied to a pole and harassed allegedly by a group of men in Kanyakumari's Arumanai on Thursday, March 9. According to reports, a few men working as auto drivers in her neighbourhood had been frequently sexually harassing the woman, making obscene gestures and calling her names. On Thursday, when the woman entered an argument with the men over the recurring abuse, they allegedly tied her to an electric pole. The police have arrested three men – Sasi (45), Vijayakanth (37), and Vinod (44) – over the incident.

According to reports, the men had allegedly been harassing the woman on several occasions. A single mother with two children, the woman allegedly faced abuse and harassment by the accused often when she stepped outside her house. As the harassment became a regular occurrence, Kala often had heated arguments with the men, according to reports.

On March 9 too, the woman entered an argument with the men allegedly because they were making obscene gestures at her. As the woman argued with them, the men allegedly caught her and tied her to an electric pole nearby. When the woman shouted for help, a few residents of the neighbourhood gathered and rescued her. Following the incident, the woman filed a complaint with the Arumanai police, and three of the accused have been arrested.

The Arumanai police arrested Sasi, Vijayakanth, and Vinod, who have been booked under relevant sections of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act. Two police teams have been formed to nab two more men involved in the incident. Reports said that the police are also probing the case based on CCTV footage obtained from a camera nearby.