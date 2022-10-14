Three member committee formed to inquire into Nayanthara and Vignesh's surrogacy

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the committee consists of two gynecologists and will submit a report in a week.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, on Friday, October 14, said that a team has been formed to inquire whether actors Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan used surrogacy to conceive. Speaking to the media, the Minister said, “The hospital [they went to] has also been identified. A three member team along with two gynecologists has been constituted to inquire whether the couple violated the law.” The Minister added that the committee will inquire into the issue for a week and submit a report detailing whether the couple violated the law and who should be called for further investigation.

On October 10, Ma Subramanian said that the Directorate of Medical Services will be called in to conduct an inquiry. This was informed a day after Vignesh Shivan took to social media to share pictures of their twin boys. He said, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful.”

Ever since the couple made the announcement, social media has been filled with speculations about the babies and their names. A friend of the couple told TNM that they had used surrogacy to conceive although Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have not issued a statement regarding the same.

The celebrity couple got married on June 9 this year in a grand ceremony which is to be released on Netflix as a documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. The wedding was a star-studded event with many celebrity guests attending, including Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, superstar Rajnikanth, Tamil filmmaker Atlee and television host Dhivya Dharshini, among others.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met in 2015 during the script narration of the Tamil romantic drama Naanum Rowdy Dhaan starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.