Three medical students killed in road accident in Andhra’s Chittoor

The incident occurred on Palamaner Road in Settipalle village on the outskirts of Kuppam.

news News

Three medical students were killed in a fatal accident on Sunday, February 26 in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district. The accident occurred near Kuppam town when a car in which they were travelling was crushed under a truck after it was hit by another car from behind.

According to the police, the students from PES Medical College were on their way to Kuppam town to attend the wedding of their classmate when the accident took place. The incident occurred on Palamaner Road in Settipalle village on the outskirts of Kuppam. The car in which the medicos were travelling, rolled over several times, landed on the opposite side of the road, and got crushed under a lorry coming from the opposite direction. All three occupants died on the spot. They were identified as Vikas and Kalyan (house surgeons) and Praveen, a third-year student.

Police rushed to the accident site and retrieved the bodies from the mangled car. The bodies were then shifted to the government hospital at Kuppam for autopsy.

Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu, who represents Kuppam Assembly constituency, expressed deep shock over the death of the three medicos. Naidu said it was unfortunate that the young men who had bright futures ahead of them died in the tragic road accident. He conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.