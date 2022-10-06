Three kids die from food poisoning at orphanage in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur

Tiruppur District Collector Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan said three children are receiving treatment in the ICU, and the food samples have been sent for testing.

In a tragic incident, three children in Vivekananda Sevalayam, an orphanage in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu, died from food poisoning on October 6. Fourteen students were admitted to the hospital and were undergoing treatment after consuming stale food for breakfast. The children began feeling dizzy and started vomiting after consuming the food and were admitted to the hospital subsequently. While 11 of them are receiving treatment, three of them died. The bodies of the children who died have been sent to the government hospital for postmortem.

Upon hearing about the incident, police officers rushed to Vivekananda Sevalayam and began their investigation. Officials from the Department of Food Safety have also been involved in the probe.

Speaking to the press, the District Collector Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan said, “Once we understood the seriousness of the issue, we allocated a separate ward in the government for the children’s treatment. Three of them are receiving treatment in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Officials from the Child Protection Unit have also arrived to be a part of the investigation.” He added that after the investigation has been completed, action will be taken against the management of the orphanage home. Food samples have also been sent for testing to determine the exact cause of the deaths, the Collector added.

In 2016, a student from the Sainik School at Amaravthinagar in Tiruppur died of food poisoning while 25 other students were affected with fever. TN Sridhar, the principal of the school, said that medical personnel had checked on the students in the morning. “Students themselves told us that they felt better. But at 7 30 am, Siddharth (the person who died) vomited and in the process developed choking. He was rushed to Udumalpet Government Hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’,” said Sridhar. Siddharth’s parents, who refused to allow an autopsy, agreed to one after the Revenue Divisional Officer’s intervention.