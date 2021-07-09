Three Karnataka trains with Vistadome coaches to start operating from July 11

The trains were supposed to begin operating from July 7, but the date was shifted to a weekend to increase ridership, the South Western Railways said.

news Railways

In a move to enable train travellers to enjoy the scenic view of the Western Ghats in Karnataka while commuting, the South Western Railways has introduced Vistadome AC coaches for three pairs of trains, which will begin operations from July 11. The Vistadome coaches include a glass-dome ceiling and glass windows. They were originally slated to begin from July 7, but the SWR announced the revised date recently.

The trains to be augmented with Vistadome coaches starting from July 11 are Mangaluru Junction (Jn)- Yesvantpur Express Train (06540) on July 11, its pairing train (06539) from Yesvantpur in Bengaluru on July 17 and the Yesvantpur-Karwar tri-weekly special (06211) on July 12. Train No 06212 (Karwar-Yesvantpur) would get them on July 13. Services of this train between Mangaluru Jn-Karwar-Mangaluru Jn have been temporarily cancelled. Another pair, Train No 06575/06576 Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Jn-Yesvantpur Express Special, will come into effect from July 13 from Yesvantpur and from July 14 from Mangaluru Jn.

Bookings for Vistadome coaches commenced on July 7. The fare on the stretch has been set around Rs 1,500, similar to the rate of executive class of Shatabdi. “One general second-class sitting coach for three pairs of trains will be removed from each of these trains to accommodate the glass-top coaches. We postponed the date to a Sunday instead of a weekday so that more people can travel via the coaches,” said Aneesh Hegde, Chief Public Relations Officer, SRW.

New Vistadome coach arrives in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/0I9FArylJj February 26, 2021

With the Vistadome coaches, passengers will be able to enjoy the scenic Western Ghats. The Western Ghats are particularly pleasing to travel through during the monsoon season. The coaches are also equipped with revolving seats rotating 80 degrees, LED lights, GPS-based information system, microwave and small refrigerators.

The Indian Railways announced the augmentation of the coaches on social media. “This monsoon season, travellers can indulge in panoramic views of the pristine Western Ghats & make it a journey to remember! Two Vistadome coaches are being added to Yesvantpur Express from 11 July 2021” the tweet read.