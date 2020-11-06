Three held in Kochi for allegedly blackmailing doctor after clicking his nude pics

The doctor working in a private hospital in Kochi was trapped after being called to a hotel by the accused.

Kalamassery police in Ernakulam district of Kerala has arrested three people for allegedly trying to exhort money from a Kochi based doctor, by blackmailing him after clicking his nude photos with a woman, who was allegedly planted by the gang. Three Ernakulam natives were arrested by the Kalamassery police on Thursday.

The 22-year-old woman who is a native of Nayarambalam, Maradu native Roshvin (23) and Vazhakulam native Jamshad (25) were the ones the arrested. Two others, first accused Muhammad Ajmal and fourth accused Vineesh are absconding.

According to a statement released by the police, the incident happened on October 21. By around 9 pm, the doctor who works in a private hospital in Kochi was called to a hotel in Edapally by one of the accused persons in the pretext of discussing a land deal. It was first accused Ajmal who had been in touch with the doctor about the fake deal.

After reaching the hotel, the other accused who threatened the doctor using weapons including gun and hammer, stripped him and forced him to pose for photos and videos with a woman, the statement says. The gang then allegedly blackmailed the doctor asking him to give them Rs 5 lakhs or that the visuals would be uploaded on social media and also sent to his wife.

Police stated that as per the doctor's complaint, he was hit by a hammer in his head by the accused woman when he tried to escape.

After reportedly escaping from the gang, the doctor filed the complaint with the police. Three accused persons who were arrested were remanded to judicial custody.

It was earlier this week that another four member gang was arrested by the Kottayam police following a complaint by a jeweller that they tried to extort money after forcefully clicking his nude photos. The accused were arrested by Kottayam police officials from Karnataka earlier this week.