Three female cops in Mangaluru booked for allegedly assaulting minor girl

The girl, a first-year pre-university student, had filed a complaint against a man who was allegedly harassing her and asking her to marry him.

news Crime

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against three female police personnel in Karnatakaâ€™s Mangaluru for allegedly assaulting a minor girl who sought action against a man for allegedly harassing her, the police said on Sunday. The FIR was registered against the personnel attached to the Bajpe police station on November 5 based on a complaint by the girlâ€™s parents. The girl, a first-year pre-university student, had filed a complaint against a porter, whom she had befriended on a social media platform.

In the complaint, she alleged that the man was stalking her and forcing her to marry him. He had also threatened to create problems at her residence with the support of certain outfits after her parents told him to stay away from her.

The girl and her parents filed a complaint with the Bajpe police station on November 3. However, the police did not register a complaint and the girl was allegedly assaulted by the police officers.

Rakshita and two other women constables allegedly hit the girl on her legs, hands and waist at the police station. They also verbally abused her, the girl alleged as per The Hindu.

Her parents later filed a complaint with the city police commissioner about the assault, after which the FIR was registered.

The girl was admitted to the Wenlock Hospital where she is undergoing treatment while an FIR was registered against the police personnel under sections 323 (causing voluntary hurt), 324 (causing hurt with weapons or means) and 504 (insult) of the Indian Penal Code.

Dakshina Kannada Child Welfare Committee chairman Renni D'Souza has sought details on the case from the police on the issue, official sources said.

A few Congress leaders, including MLC Ivan D'Souza, urged the Mangaluru Commissioner to take action against the police personnel.