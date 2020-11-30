Three of family from Hyderabad die in road accident in the US

The family’s relative said that apart from the family of four, two others were in the car.

news Accident

Three members of a family from Hyderabad were killed in a road accident in the US. G Bharath Reddy (27) and his sister both Mounika (31), both IT professionals in Texas who hail from Telangana, called their parents to the United States after they began working from home due to the pandemic. Their father, Narasimha Reddy (56), and mother Lakshmi (49) later reportedly left for the US in July in Vande Bharat flights. Narasimha Reddy was a bus conductor with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation. The family is reporteldy originally from are from Peddchintakunta village in Naranpet district.

The family, which hails from Narayanpet in Telangana, got into a car accident near Lubbock in Texas on Friday, with only Mounika surviving from the family. Narasimha Reddy, Lakshmi and Bharath reportedly died on the spot. According to the Hindustan Times, Mounika sustained injuries, but is out of danger. A relative told the Times of India that she requires multiple surgeries.

Yugandhar Reddy, a relative of the family, said that apart from the family of four, two others were in the car. “There were two other members of another Telugu family – Sai Praneeth and another girl, both in their 20s, in the car, when the accident took place. The condition of Sai Praneeth is said to be critical, while the other girl is recovering,” Yugandhar Reddy told the Hindustan Times.

Narasimha and Lakshmi were due to return to India on January 1, 2021.

Yugandhar told the newspaper that the family did not have information on where Bharath and Mounika’s family was traveling to or returning from, and the details of the accident will not be known till Mounika gains consciousness.