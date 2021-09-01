Three of a family hacked to death in Warangal, financial feud suspected

Police suspect that the motive behind the murders was a long-standing financial tiff between Mohammad Chand Pasha, one of the deceased, and his brother Mohammad Shafi.

news Crime

The Inthezargunj police received a call in the early hours of Wednesday, September 1 that three people had been hacked to death in Wanrangal’s LB Nagar. The officers on night duty rushed to the location and found the bodies of three members of a family, including a woman, who were hacked to death. Two other younger members in the family were also injured in the attack and were taken to the city’s MGM Hospital for treatment.

The police found that the main door of the house had been broken by the attackers. Addressing the media, Giri Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Warangal said, “The bodies were identified as that of Chand Pasha, his wife and his brother-in-law. According to preliminary information, a group of 8-10 people came to the house and broke open the door. Hearing the noise, when the people in the house came to check, they were hacked to death one after the other. Those who were injured are now stable.”

According to the police, Mohammad Chand Pasha is a cattle trader and as per preliminary information, there was a financial tiff between Chand Pasha and his brother Mohammad Shafi about sharing profits in the cattle business. This is suspected to be the reason behind the brutal murder. Pasha’s daughter, who witnessed the incident, shared the information with the police. Both the brothers were in the business of wholesale trade of cattle.

The ACP also revealed to media that, as per preliminary information, a tussle had been brewing between the brothers about an amount as high as Rs 1 crore. According to the relatives, the brothers had been at loggerheads for the last three years. Chand Pasha’s brother-in-law Khaleel had come to their house to visit them the previous day. He was also murdered in the incident.

The police shifted the bodies of the deceased to the mortuary for post mortem, and investigation began immediately. They also spoke to the children to find out more about what had transpired. Hearing about the triple murder, local residents gathered in large numbers to witness what had happened. The police who immediately swung into action, detained the accused and interrogated them.

