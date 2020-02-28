Three of family die after car plunges into canal in Telangana

The four occupants of the car were returning to Hyderabad after visiting their native village, and a 13-year-old boy was the lone survivor.

Tragedy struck a family in Telangana after three members who were travelling in a car drowned to death as the vehicle plunged into a canal in the state's Nalgonda district on Thursday. A fourth member of the family, a 13-year-old boy, was pulled out as the lone survivor of the accident.

The four occupants of the car were returning to Hyderabad after visiting their native village, a senior police official said. The incident occurred near Dugyala village in PA Palle mandal when the car apparently went out of control and fell into the PMRP canal.

The deceased were identified as a B.Tech first-year student Kirti and her parents, Orsu Raghu and his wife Alivelu, aged 40 and 38. Her brother, an eighth standard student, was rescued by two passersby who noticed the vehicle floating in the canal.

The passersby jumped into the water and rescued him after opening the car doors, according to the police. He was inconsolable after being rescued, as he realised that the car had drowned and killed his entire family.

The car accidentally fell into the canal as there were no railings on the road. The three bodies have since been retrieved and the car was removed from the canal.

Three members of a #family died when their car plunged into a canal at PA Pally of Nalgonda district #Telangana pic.twitter.com/oiOTfrzWFC — TNIE Telangana (@XpressHyderabad) February 27, 2020

The bodies were shifted to the Devarakonda Area Hospital for post-mortem, while the boy was admitted to a hospital for treatment after he suffered minor injuries.

On February 21, three persons, including a boy, drowned after the car in which they were travelling fell into a water tank in adjoining Yadadri Bhongir district.

Earlier this month, three members of a family were found dead in the Kakatiya canal of the Godavari village in Karimnagar district. The bodies of the trio, said to be relatives of Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy, were found in a highly decomposed state after the victims were missing for nearly 20 days.

With IANS and PTI inputs