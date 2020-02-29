Three deaths in a week at Kerala mental rehabilitation hospital, residents allege foul play

The Kerala State Health department has ordered an inquiry into the death of three inmates over a week at the Puthujeevan Trust Hospital for Psychological Medicine and De-addiction run by the Puthujeevan Trust in Changanassery in Kottayam district. The hospital provides treatment for psychiatric illness and also deals with intellectual disability and addiction.

The first death was reported on Sunday. Sherin, a 44-year-old woman died while she was being rushed from rehab to a medical hospital. Gireesh, 53, died on 27 February at a hospital in Thiruvalla. The third death happened on Saturday morning when 21-year-old Yuhanan died at the Kottayam Medical College hospital. Three others, from the rehabilitation hospital are still under treatment.

Other inmates and the locals allege foul play in the deaths. Speaking to the media, few of the inmates continuously pleaded that they be rescued from the hospital.

"One of the inmates died on the way to the hospital. The next day, five inmates with similar symptoms were admitted to three different hospitals in Thiruvalla. Pneumonia was identified in the postmortem report of the the first deceased. So we checked the possibility of contagious diseases, but there is no evidence of it at present. We tested for all viral infections including Corona and all results were negative. As per our primary investigation, mayocardise (an inflammation of heart muscles) caused the death of three people. Intoxication can also cause this. We have sent the internal organs of the third deceased for detailed tests. No new cases with similar symptoms have been reported from there," Jacob Varghese, the District Medical Officer told media.

VC Joseph, director of the Puthujeevan Trust in a press meet told media that they had kept authorities informed when the inmates fell ill and maintained that they had provided them with treatment on time.

"Sherin died on the way to hospital. We informed the police soon after her death. Her postmortem report says she had pneumonia. Next day we saw similar symptoms in few other inmates. After they were admitted in hospitals, we informed the nearby public health centre in writing. We have informed police and health officials on time. A 30 member health team had visited the hospital and investigated," he said.

Protesting outside the hospital, local residents alleged that patients were physically assaulted in the hospital regularly. They allege that other deaths had happened in the hospital earlier too.