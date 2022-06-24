Three dead, two injured in blast at firecracker unit in Cuddalore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

news Accident

Three people were charred to death and two sustained grievous injuries in a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Cuddalore, on Thursday, June 23. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He also directed the officials to provide medicare to those who sustained injuries in the accident.

According to police, three workers of the fireworks manufacturing unit in M Pudur in Cuddalore district died in the explosion, after it caught fire. The entire unit was completely destroyed in the mishap.

The deceased have been identified as Chitra (35) of Periyakaraikadu village, Ambika (50) from Nellikuppam village and Sathiyaraj (34) from Moolakkuppam village. Two others — Vasantha and Vaithilingam — have sustained grievous injuries and are under treatment at Cuddalore Government Hospital.

Expressing heartfelt condolences, Stalin said that he is anguished over the tragic death of Chitra, Ambika and Sathiyaraj in the firecracker factory explosion. "I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I have also ordered special treatment for Vasantha from Nellikuppam village at the Cuddalore Government Hospital, as she was injured in the same accident," he said. Stalin further directed the officials to provide a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, to the families who lost their kin in the accident.

(With PTI inputs)