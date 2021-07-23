Three dead as heavy rains lash parts of Karnataka, alert issued

Heavy rains and resultant landslides and floods across coastal, Malnad and north interior districts of Karnataka since July 20 have resulted in the death of at least three persons. While one person died due to a house collapse in Chikkamagaluru, two persons died by drowning in Uttara Kannada district. Disaster management officials said this is the first time that more than 500 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the state. The Ankola-Dongri stretch in Uttara Kannada district has witnessed 541 mm of rainfall In 24 hours between July 22 and July 23. In the same duration, 42 TMC of water was added in 13 major reservoirs of the state. But with more heavy rain predicted along the coast and Malnad areas, authorities are on their toes.

Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, and Kodagu district authorities have issued a red alert as heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely and at isolated places, extremely heavy rainfall is very likely till Saturday morning. Belagavi and Dharwad districts have been issued an orange warning. Meanwhile, in north Karnataka, low lying areas along the Krishna river have been flooded and the situation is likely to aggravate, given that the incessant rain is likely to continue for the next three days. Officials said that releases from the dams are constantly monitored and outflows are as per the rule curve based on the anticipated inflows to the dam.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF have also been mobilised. “In total, five teams of NDRF are already stationed in Karnataka, out of which four teams are pre-deployed to vantage positions in Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Belagavi and Raichur and two NDRF teams from outside the state will be reaching Shivamogga and Belagavi shortly,” a senior official said.

The rains that have been pouring heavily in the coastal regions since the start of the week and later progressed across the central regions and caused many flood-like situations. According to Karnataka Disaster Management officials, a total of 18 taluks across six districts have reported notable damages. A total of 8,733 persons living in low-lying and vulnerable areas have been shifted by respective district administrations. As of 1 pm on July 23, a total of 4,964 persons residing in Uttara Kannada (3066), Shivamogga (8) and Belagavi (1890) districts have taken refuge in 80 relief camps.

Other than loss of lives, there has been damage to the public, private properties and crops too. According to preliminary estimates, 21 houses have been completely damaged while 804 have been partially affected. In terms of road length, 291 km of road have been damaged. TNM reported earlier on Thursday how landslides have stopped traffic in Shiradi Ghat, a major route connecting Bengaluru and Mangaluru. Train lines in the ghat section too have been affected with the authorities cancelling some departures. A total of four major landslides have been observed in Uttara Kannada and Kodagu districts.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard conducted a day-long rescue operation in Khargejoog village and Bodojoog island of Uttara Kannada district. The ICG said that they are in constant touch with the civil administration and are ready to assist the state government whenever required.