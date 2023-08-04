Three dead in Bengaluruâ€™s Shivajinagar after water tank collapses on them

After the incident, the three injured people were taken to the hospital where two of them were declared brought dead while another person succumbed to their injuries one day later.

news Death

Three people were killed in a freakish accident in Bengaluruâ€™s Shivajinagar, after a water tank collapsed on them during the late hours of Wednesday, August 2. The deceased persons were identified as Arul (40), Kota Nageshwar Rao (32), and Karan Thapa (32). Arul was a vegetable vendor from Tamil Nadu, while Nageshwar Rao was a HR executive at a private firm. Karan Thapa was a migrant from Nepal.

Following the incident, all three of them were rushed to the hospital but Arul and Nageshwar Rao were declared brought dead, while Thapa succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, August 3. The tank installed on a multi storeyed building near the Shivajinagar bus stand on Central Street, reportedly toppled and fell sideways onto the footpath killing those who were under it. Three others were also injured in the incident.

A police officer who spoke to the Deccan Herald said that the water tank must have grown weak over the years and collapsed. He further noted that the weight of the water must have become too much for the pillars to bear, eventually causing cracks and resulting in its collapse. The Commercial Street Police have registered a case and investigations are underway, reports said.