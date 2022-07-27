Three daily wage workers killed in Hyderabad after being run over by MMTS train

The three of them were crossing the tracks near a turn and did not notice the approaching train.

news Accident

Three persons were killed after they were run over by a Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) train near Hi-Tech City railway station in Hyderabad on Tuesday, July 26. The trio were identified as Rajappa, Srinu and Krishna, who were all residents of an area near Sankalp apartments in Hi-Tech City. They were working at a construction site near Sankalp apartments. The three of them were crossing the tracks near a turn and did not notice the approaching train.

All the three were daily wage workers, who had migrated to the city from Wanaparthy. The incident occurred between Hi-Tech City and Hafeezpet.

The local residents noticed the three men's bodies lying on the tracks and informed the railway station staff. After that, the railway staff alerted the railway police. A police team arrived at the spot and after preliminary inquiries, shifted the bodies to Osmania Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination. According to the police, one of the deceased was allegedly carrying liquor bottles.

A case has been registered by the railway police and further investigations are underway.

In an earlier incident in November 2019, twelve people were injured after the Lingampalli-Falaknuma MMTS train collided with the Kurnool City Secunderabad Hundry Intercity Express at Hyderabadâ€™s Kacheguda Railway Station. The injured people were immediately shifted to Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad. The loco pilot steering the MMTS train, battled for life in the ICU, but succumbed to his injuries six days later.

Hyderabad's MMTS is a suburban railway system which runs between Falaknuma, Lingampalli and Secunderabad. It is a joint venture of the South-Central Railway and the Government of Telangana.

(With IANS inputs)