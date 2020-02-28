Three children, including a two-month-old, killed after wall collapses in Hyderabad

A fourth child who was also in the room survived with injuries.

news Accident

Three children were crushed to death when the wall of their home collapsed on them in Habeebnagar, Hyderabad on Thursday night. The incident occurred around 9:30 pm. A fourth child, who was also in the room, survived with injuries, police say.

The three children have been identified as Roshni, 6, two-month-old Pavani and Saarika, 3. Their cousin, Geetha, sustained injuries on her hand and head, and has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital.

The parents of the three children, Meetha Lal and Seema, were sleeping outside the home when the tragic incident occurred in Mangar Basti. Geetha is the daughter of Meetha Lal's brother Gabbar, whose family was residing with them.

Disaster response and fire officials were alerted and rescue operations began, assisted by officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Revenue Department.

Speaking to the media, the Habeebnagar Inspector said that four children were sleeping when the wall collapsed on them. They were shifted to Niloufer Hospital and later to Osmania.

Earlier in November, four people were killed and eight injured during a wedding in the city when a wall collapsed on them. The incident took place near Pearl Garden function hall at Golnaka in Amberpet. The guests at the wedding were having lunch when the wall collapsed. The hall had recently reopened after undergoing a renovation.