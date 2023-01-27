Three Bengaluru youths held for posing as BBMP officials, duping 10 students

The accused targeted potential victims by contacting them and posing as BBMP officials, promising to help them obtain free laptops.

Bengaluru police arrested three individuals for posing as officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) social welfare department and luring college students and their parents with promises of free laptops. Harsha M (20) of Vidyaranyapura, Roopesh D (18) of Vijaynagar, and Mohan R (20) of Bapujinagar were college dropouts who noticed an advertisement issued by BBMP a few months ago, regarding a free laptop scheme for students.

The accused, who were members of student WhatsApp groups, targeted potential victims by contacting them and posing as BBMP officials, promising to help them obtain free laptops. According to The Hindu, the accused would dial random numbers and talk to people and offer free laptops for poor students. The accused would then extort money from people under the pretext of application, registration and processing fee and escape.

Ten students were misled and transferred money in the name of various fees, with losses ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 45,000 each. According to DCP (northeast) Anoop A Shetty, the accused have cheated over 10 students and four cases have been registered against them so far.

The Karnataka government has launched a scheme wherein students who pass their Class 12 Board exams are eligible for a free laptop, with the aim of increasing digital literacy.