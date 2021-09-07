Three arrested in Hyderabad for tampering with ATMs and defrauding banks

The police said that the gang cheated banks by tampering with ATMs at the time of withdrawing cash and claiming that they did not receive the money.

news Crime

The Hyderabad police on Monday busted a gang of debit card fraudsters who allegedly cheated banks by tampering with ATMs. Three members of the inter-state gang were arrested and 23 debit cards of various banks and Rs 2.11 lakh cash was seized from them. The police said that the gang cheated banks by tampering with ATMs at the time of withdrawing cash and claiming that they did not receive the cash. The banks then paid the gang for their claims of transaction failure.

The gang was busted by officers from the Commissioner's Task Force, South Zone Team, along with the Nallakunta police. The accused, hailing from Delhi and Haryana, allegedly cheated banks by tampering with ATMs after withdrawing cash to show a technical error and then claimed the money from the banks. As per the Banking Ombudsman guidelines, the bank operating the ATM has to pay the amount to the customer for a failed transaction. Taking this technicality as an advantage, the accused committed several such offences by using several debit cards and claimed the money from the banks, the police chief said.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar told reporters that the arrests were made during the investigation into four cases registered at Nallakunta and Saidabad police stations of Hyderabad. A case was also registered at Vanasthalipuram police station under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The accused have been identified as Mohd Iqbal (27), a resident of Delhi, Ansari (31) and Mohammad Salam (31), both residents of Mewat in Haryana. Iqbal studied upto intermediate and was running an online business centre in Delhi and having basic technical knowledge. Ansari was working as a truck driver while Salam had done a computer Diploma and was working in Delhi. To meet expenses for their lavish lifestyle and to make easy and quick money, they hatched a plan to commit offences by using debit cards, thereby duping the banks on technical errors, the police said.

Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, the commissioner said two of them used to enter an ATM kiosk, and one of the accused drew cash by using the debit card while the second person manipulated the ATM to create a technical error. They spent some time near the ATM and acted as if the cash was not dispensed. Later, the accused lodged a complaint (through toll-free number) that they could not withdraw the cash from the ATM and their transaction had failed. On verification, the concerned bank found that the transaction of the complainant failed because of a technical error during the dispensation of cash.

The gang was committing fraud at unmanned ATMs in big cities and towns. The police seized a pen camera, two objects utilised for manipulating the ATM machine and three mobile phones from the accused.