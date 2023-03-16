Three arrested in connection with murder of woman found in Bengaluru railway terminal

Superintendent of Police Soumyalatha SK said that the murder was not related to the two similar cases reported in Bengaluru in December 2022 and January 2023.

Bengaluru Railway Police arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old woman whose body was discovered inside a plastic drum at the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal on March 13. The victim, Tamanna, hailed from Bihar and was married to Intiqab, an AC mechanic from Anekal. Three accused, Kamal (21), Tanveer (28), and Shakib (25), have been arrested in connection with the case, but five others, including the prime accused Nawab who is Intiqab’s brother, are absconding.

The police believe the murder was sparked by a dispute over Tamanna's marriage to Intiqab, which angered his family. Tamanna had separated from her first husband, Afroz, and later entered into a relationship with Intiqab, who was related to Afroz. In June 2022, Tamanna and Intiqab married, which further infuriated Intiqab's family.

On Sunday, March 12, Nawab invited Tamanna and Intiqab to his home in Kalasipalya, where they got into a heated argument. Nawab then reportedly asked Intiqab to return to Bihar and promised to send Tamanna back to her family. However, the suspects later killed Tamanna and stowed her body in a plastic drum.

Superintendent of Police (Railways) Soumyalatha SK said that the murder was not related to the two similar cases reported in the city in December 2022 and January 2023. She explained that plastic drums were frequently used by labourers from North India to transport their belongings on trains, and some of them inscribed their names and addresses on the drums. The police were able to track down the suspects swiftly, as Kamal's address was written on the drum.

The police were able to crack the case with the help of CCTV footage and the address written on the drum. The accused had arrived at the terminal in an auto-rickshaw and left the drum next to an automatic sliding door before fleeing the scene. Police personnel, who found a foul odour emanating from the drum, opened it and discovered the body. “We have formed several teams to nab the accused, with teams sent to other states as well,” the SP said.

