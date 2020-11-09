According to the Army, a BSF patrol noticed suspicious movement near the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) of the LoC Fence on Saturday night.

Naik Praveen Ashutosh Kumar Raday Maheshwar and Constable Sudip who were killed in action at LoC Machil Twitter/Shiv Aroor
news Army Monday, November 09, 2020 - 09:30
IANS

Three Indian Army soldiers and a Border Security Force (BSF) trooper were killed in the line of duty during a massive shootout near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmirâ€™s Kupwara district on Sunday. The Army was trying to foil an infiltration bid in the Machil sector on Saturday night. The four were killed while neutralising three terrorists during the anti-terror operation from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir. Two Army soldiers were also injured in the firefight.

Army officer Captain Ashutosh Kumar (of the Madras Regiment), Naik Praveen Kumar (Army), Sepoy Ryada Maheshwar (Army) and Constable Sudip Sarkar (BSF) were killed in action. 

The operation is ongoing, the Army said. Army in a statement on Sunday said that during Saturday night a BSF patrol noticed suspicious movement near the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) of the LoC Fence, about 3.5 km from the LoC in the general area of Machil sector.

A firefight ensued in which one terrorist was killed. A BSF soldier was killed in action. Firefight stopped at 4 am. "More troops were rushed to the area. Terroristsâ€™ movement was tracked by surveillance devices," the Army said.

Contact was re-established at 10.20 am, when the heavy fire was drawn by Indian search parties approximately 1.5 km from the LoC, the army said.

In the ensuing gunfight, two more terrorists were killed along with three soldiers who laid down their lives while two others were injured. "Injured soldiers have been evacuated. Operations were still underway," the Army said.

"Constable Sudip Sarkar continued fighting in spite been hit and ultimately made the supreme sacrifice," said the Border Security Force.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday paid tributes to the security personnel who laid down their lives during an encounter with terrorists in Machil sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The L-G saluted the supreme sacrifice of the jawans and lauded the courage and valour displayed by them while protecting the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

"The nation will always remain indebted to bravehearts who have laid down their lives for providing safe and secure environment to our people," he said.

He offered his deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.

Show us some love! Support our journalism by becoming a TNM Member - Click here.