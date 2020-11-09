Three Army soldiers, BSF constable killed in J&K shootout near Line of Control

According to the Army, a BSF patrol noticed suspicious movement near the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) of the LoC Fence on Saturday night.

Three Indian Army soldiers and a Border Security Force (BSF) trooper were killed in the line of duty during a massive shootout near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmirâ€™s Kupwara district on Sunday. The Army was trying to foil an infiltration bid in the Machil sector on Saturday night. The four were killed while neutralising three terrorists during the anti-terror operation from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir. Two Army soldiers were also injured in the firefight.

Army officer Captain Ashutosh Kumar (of the Madras Regiment), Naik Praveen Kumar (Army), Sepoy Ryada Maheshwar (Army) and Constable Sudip Sarkar (BSF) were killed in action.

He was 24 years old.

Captain Ashutosh Kumar of the Madras Regiment is the Army officer killed in action fighting terrorist infiltrators at LoC Machil today. Deepest condolences to his family and the unit. pic.twitter.com/SQOcgmTH0I â€” Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) November 8, 2020

The operation is ongoing, the Army said. Army in a statement on Sunday said that during Saturday night a BSF patrol noticed suspicious movement near the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) of the LoC Fence, about 3.5 km from the LoC in the general area of Machil sector.

A firefight ensued in which one terrorist was killed. A BSF soldier was killed in action. Firefight stopped at 4 am. "More troops were rushed to the area. Terroristsâ€™ movement was tracked by surveillance devices," the Army said.

Contact was re-established at 10.20 am, when the heavy fire was drawn by Indian search parties approximately 1.5 km from the LoC, the army said.

In the ensuing gunfight, two more terrorists were killed along with three soldiers who laid down their lives while two others were injured. "Injured soldiers have been evacuated. Operations were still underway," the Army said.

"Constable Sudip Sarkar continued fighting in spite been hit and ultimately made the supreme sacrifice," said the Border Security Force.

In the wee hours of 8 Novâ€™20, @BSF_Kashmir foiled an infiltration attempt in the Machil Sec.

01 terrorist killed and remaining of the group pushed back.

Ct Sudip Sarkar continued fighting in spite been hit and ultimately made the supreme sacrifice. @HMOIndia @JmuKmrPolice @ANI â€” BSF Kashmir (@BSF_Kashmir) November 8, 2020

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday paid tributes to the security personnel who laid down their lives during an encounter with terrorists in Machil sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The L-G saluted the supreme sacrifice of the jawans and lauded the courage and valour displayed by them while protecting the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

"The nation will always remain indebted to bravehearts who have laid down their lives for providing safe and secure environment to our people," he said.

He offered his deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.