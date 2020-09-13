Three airlines resume services connecting Hyderabad to Dubai and Sharjah

Three airlines have resumed their services to Hyderabad, reconnecting the city with Dubai and Sharjah, under India's Air Transport Bubble arrangements with the United Arab Emirates (UAE). With Emirates, FlyDubai and Air Arabia airlines resuming their services to the Hyderabad International Airport, passengers who want to travel to Dubai or fly back to Hyderabad can opt for Emirates and FlyDubai flights while those who wish to travel between Sharjah and Hyderabad can do so with Air Arabia.

Emirates and FlyDubai airlines have resumed their thrice-a-week flights between Hyderabad and Dubai. While Emirates is operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, FlyDubai flights are available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Air Arabia has also resumed thrice-a-week flights between Hyderabad and Sharjah on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Air Arabia resumed its Hyderabad-Sharjah flights from September 8 while Emirates and FlyDubai services on Hyderabad-Dubai route recommenced from September 10.

Passengers can now book tickets through the respective airline from Hyderabad to Dubai and Sharjah as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. All passengers will have to adhere to the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The arrival and departure of passengers of international flights are handled as per the safety protocol through fully sanitised International Arrivals and Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT) of GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport, which have been kept ready for flight operations.

Mandatory screening and safety measures are in place throughout the terminals with mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points.

Under the Air Transport Bubble arrangement, airlines like British Airways have resumed operations to connect Hyderabad to the UK and beyond.

