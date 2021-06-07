Thousands vaccinated at mega vaccination drive held at Hyderabad’s Hitex

Medicover Hospitals, in association with the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate and Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), planned the mega vaccination drive.

news COVID-19 Vaccination

A mega vaccination drive was held on Sunday at Hitex, Hyderabad. Hoping to vaccinate as many people as possible, Medicover Hospitals, in association with the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), planned this initiative to combat COVID-19. The place was filled with people looking to get vaccinated from 8 am, when the drive began, and it was slated to continue till 9 pm. With over 500 counters, different time slots were allocated all through the day. Nursing stations for lactating mothers, an emergency ward with five beds in each hangar and tea, coffee and biscuits were provided to guests who came for the vaccination. Covaxin was administered to all those who registered for the camp and paid Rs 1400 for the first dose.

The objective of this drive was to inoculate the maximum number of people in the tri-city area. This drive was held observing COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and protocols. This would not only set a trend but motivate more people to organise such drives to vaccinate the maximum population in the least possible time to fight impending waves, if any, the organisers said.

The organisers further added that while many people were visiting vaccine centres because of the increased awareness due to the second wave, a large section of people were hesitant to get the vaccine jab and camps like this will send a strong message and will also give them confidence that it is safe to take the vaccine. All necessary arrangements were made to follow strict protocols to ensure proper hygiene and safety of the participants.

Speaking about the mega drive, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C.Sajjanar said, "It is important to take all steps to prevent the surge of the pandemic. This vaccination drive will help us to control the surge as well as prevent the possible third wave." Speaking before the drive, SCSC General Secretary Krishna Yedula said, "We are very happy to be associated with this drive as we believe vaccination is the only solution under the current circumstances. We hope maximum people take benefit out of this drive."

Medicover Group of Hospitals India Executive Director Hari Krishna said: "Vaccination has proven to be effective in combating the pandemic in many countries. Since we are highly populated, it is necessary to conduct such mass vaccination drives to cover the maximum population."