Thousands show up in support as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi

A large number of workers from the Delhi Congress, led by unit chief Anil Chaudhary, welcomed Rahul Gandhi and the Yatris at the Delhi border in Badarpur.

news Politics

The road from Badarpur to Ashram Chowk was decked with tricolours, balloons and banners of Rahul Gandhi as the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi early on the morning of Saturday, December 24. Scores of people from Haryana and Delhi joined the Yatra at the Badarpur border and raised "Bharat Jodo" (unite India) and "Rahul Gandhi Zindabad" slogans. Party workers had lined up along the route and showered flower petals on the Yatris.

A large number of workers from Delhi Congress-led by Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary welcomed Rahul Gandhi and the Yatris at the Delhi border in Badarpur. The Yatra entered Delhi from the Faridabad side in Haryana. Senior party leaders, including former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala, Shaktisinh Gohil, and others, accompanied Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Yatra.

The Yatra will make its morning halt in the national capital at Ashram Chowk at 11 am and will resume its journey at 1 pm. After traversing through Mathura road, India Gate and ITO, it will halt near the Red Fort. In light of the Yatra, traffic was affected in parts of southeast Delhi on Saturday morning. The traffic police had issued an advisory on Friday, cautioning commuters about the routes that were likely to be affected by the yatra. Traffic snarls are expected in parts of central Delhi later in the day when the yatra heads towards the Red Fort via Mathura road, India Gate and ITO. The advisory had said the yatra will reach Jai Dev Ashram near Ashram Chowk around 10.30 am and will end at the Red Fort around 4.30 pm. A large number of pedestrians and vehicles are expected to join the yatra at various points along the route, it had said.

Traffic is expected to remain heavy from the Badarpur Border to Red Fort. Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the affected roads and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a pleasant journey, the advisory had said.

The Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, has covered nine states so far and is set to culminate in Jammu and Kashmir by the end of January. The Yatra is on its 108th day and has covered around 3,000 kms in 46 districts across nine states â€” Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.