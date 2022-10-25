Thousands of sanitary workers protest in Coimbatore, demand wage revision

The workers pointed to the Deepavali firecracker waste that had piled up and reminded how crucial they are to the system.

Over 5,000 sanitary workers employed as contract workers by the Coimbatore city Corporation began an indefinite strike on October 25, Tuesday. They demanded regularisation of their jobs and increase in wages. Due to this, a massive amount of litter, particularly from firecrackers which were burst on Monday for the Deepavali festival, has reportedly piled up in the city, and workers have pointed out how crucial they are to the system but are still treated unfairly.

The workers withdrew their strike a few days ago after Collector GS Sameeran and Corporation Commisioner M Prathap assured them that they will look into the matter and recommend to the Tamil Nadu government that their wages be increased, they said. Last Wednesday, the Corporation passed a resolution to write to the government on the issue. This was not accepted by the workers. Various unionists called for a strike on Tuesday, after which the workers boycotted work and gathered in front of the Corporation office and raised slogans in support of their demands.

Speaking to TNM, N Panneerselvam, coordinator of the Coimbatore Sanitary Workers Labour Union Federation said, “There are 10,000 sanitation workers in Coimbatore Corporation. According to a 2016 Government Order on minimum wage, people need to be paid Rs 721 in City corporation limits, Rs 606 in municipality and Rs 529 in town and gram panchayats as minimum wages. The Coimbatore Corporation has not implemented the revised rates. People who have been working on contract for 10 years have not been made permanent. Workers’ shifts begin at 5 am, this should be changed to 7 am. We had given a strike notice on the 26th of last month and in that regard stopped work on the 2nd of this month. The strike was temporarily halted on the October 6 because talks ensued with the Coimbatore Corporation. A resolution was adopted by the Corporation Council on October 19 and sent to the state government, but the resolution had none of our core demands, so we have begun our protest again, a day after Deepavali.”

Paneerselvam further said that the reason for going on strike a day after Deepavali festivities was also to highlight the amount of work sanitation workers do. Over 1,000 tonnes of garbage, particularly debris from the firecrackers burst on Monday for Deepavali, piled up due to the strike.