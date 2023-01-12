Thousands of exotic birds and animals rescued from pet shops in Bengaluru

Raids were carried out in various pet shops simultaneously at Shivajinagar, JP Nagar, Puttenahalli, and Basavanagudi on January 11.

news Bengaluru news

More than a thousand domestic and exotic birds and animals from 16 species were rescued during raids in pet shops across Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 11. The raids were conducted by the cityâ€™s Animal Husbandry department along with NGOs, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the police. According to The New Indian Express, raids were carried out in various pet shops simultaneously at Shivajinagar, JP Nagar, Puttenahalli, and Basavanagudi.

TNIE reported that the shops selling these birds and animals were violating the rules laid down under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act 1960, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Dog Breeding Market Rules 2017 and Pet Shop Rules 2018. It was discovered during the raids that several birds were put in a single cage and the general atmosphere was suffocating. This made it difficult for the animals and birds to breathe. Apart from that, it was discovered that the animals and birds were kept in unsanitary conditions and were not provided with food and water regularly.

While puppies are expected to be at least 45 days old when they are sold, many of the shops sold puppies even before they were weaned. Even when the animals and birds had died, they were left to rot in the premises of the shop. TNIEâ€™s report also said that the injured animals were not given treatment. Some of the exotic species that were rescued include African parrots, partridge, budgerigars/love birds, finches, turkeys, cockatiels, African crows and red-eared sliders. Pigeons, rabbits, ducks, hams, dogs, cats, and mice were among the domestic species that were rescued from these shops. All of the rescued animals have been kept under the custody of facilities that have been registered under the law.

Aswathi, the Commissioner of the Animal Husbandry, urged the public to check if a pet seller has a license before buying from them. The Commissioner further said that the public must buy pets only from shops or breeders who are registered under the Animal Welfare Board.