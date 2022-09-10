Thiruvannamalai govt school students fall ill after midday meal, two suspended

More than 40 students fell ill after having lunch from school on Thursday, September 8, and were rushed to the hospital.

news Midday meal

Two staff in charge of mid day meals in a government high school in Thiruvannamalai were suspended after more than 40 students complained of nausea and vomiting after eating lunch on Thursday, September 8. The cook Lakshmi and the assistant cook Palhit were suspended after orders from the district Collector B Murugesh.

The police said that students reportedly found a dead lizard in the food after many of them complained of nausea and vomiting. Worried parents rushed to the school after they were informed about the incident. Upon reaching there, the parents, along with the teaching and non-teaching staff rushed the students to the Reddiarpalayam primary health care centre nearby. While 47 students were given treatment there, six students were referred to the Thiruvannamalai government medical college hospital.

The district Collector visited the students and their parents and consoled them. He directed the hospital and the medical team to discharge the students only after they have recovered completely. Initial inquiries revealed that the midday meal organiser Ezhumalai was on medical leave on Thursday and Lakshmi and Palhit had prepared the meal without any supervision.

In July, nearly 25 students from the Kavimani Kavimani Desigavinayagam Pillai Government Girls School in Kanyakumari complained of vomiting and uneasiness after having the midday meal at the school. They were later admitted to Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital.

Nearly 266 students had eaten the noon meal. Around 3:30 pm, some girls studying in Classes 6, 7 and 8 complained to their teachers that they were experiencing stomach ache and vomiting. They were immediately rushed to a hospital and after treatment, the doctors stated that their condition was stable