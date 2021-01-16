Thiruvananthapuram woman found dead in bathroom, a month after wedding

The deceased has been identified as Athira, a native of Vettur near Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram.

news Death

A young woman was found dead in Muthana, a village near Kallambalam in Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Athira, a native of Vettur near Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram. She got married about a month ago.

She was found dead around 11.45 am on Friday in the bathroom of her husband Sarath’s home.

Sarath was reportedly out to take his father to the hospital in the neighbouring Kollam district in the morning. Athira’s mother Santha, who had come to Sarath’s home to see her daughter by 10 am as Athira, called her daughter-in-law according to the police.

“Athira had called her mother from her phone. But her mother couldn’t find her when she reached the house,” an official of the Kallambalam police told TNM.

After Sarath came back from the hospital, he found that the bathroom was locked from inside. He then broke open the door to found that Athira dead inside.

“The cause of the death is not known yet. We have just begun the investigation. The preliminary assumption is that it’s a case of death by suicide,” the official said.

Sarath is working abroad and had come to Kerala on leave for his wedding with Athira. There will be a post-mortem and the dead body is kept at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. There will also be an inquest.

About a week ago, another woman – a 78-year-old – was found dead on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram under mysterious circumstances. Jaan Beevi, the deceased, used to live in Vandithadam, and was found unconscious by the domestic workers employed by her. The domestic worker told the neighbour about being unable to wake up Beevi, who was on her bed. She also noticed that the victim’s gold bangles were missing.

Beevi has a son who was reportedly a senior employee at the Secretariat and would return home at night. The Thiruvallam police filed a case in relation to the incident. The police noted that it did not seem like there had been a struggle, prima facie, and had sent the body for postmortem, reported TNIE.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726