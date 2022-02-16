Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran and MLA Sachin Dev to get married

Arya and Sachin have known each other since their student days and worked together in the Students' Federation of India (SFI).

news News

The countryâ€™s youngest mayor Arya Rajendran and Balussery MLA KM Sachin Dev are set to get married within a month. The announcement was made by Dev's father KM Nandakumar on Wednesday, February 16. He also said that the families have met and discussed the wedding. Arya Rajendran, who is the mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, shot into fame in 2020 when she became the mayor at the age of 21. Dev, who is 28-years old, won from the Balussery constituency in Kozhikode district by defeating Congress candidate and film star Dharmajan Bolghatty.

Once married, they will become the newest CPI(M) couple, which is not uncommon in the state where the leaders find their match within the party. The list include: legendary AK Gopalan (the first Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha) and Susheela Gopalan, TV Thomas and KR Gowri, present State Education Minister V Sivankutty and Parvathy, former Rajya Sabha member A Vijayaraghavan and State Higher Education Minister K Bindhu, State Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas with Veena Vijayan, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan besides former legislator James Mathew and Sukanaya, to name a few.

Arya and Sachin have known each other since student days and worked together in the Students Federation of India (SFI). Dev is also the current All India joint secretary of the SFI.

Arya Rajendran became one of the youngest mayors in the country when she was sworn in as Mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation at the age of 21 in 2020. She was a CPI(M) candidate who was elected as a councillor from Mudavanmugal. Arya, was a B.Sc. second year student at the All Saints College at the time, and had told the media that she will continue with her studies along with handling the responsibilities as the city Mayor. Arya was also the state president of Balasangam, a childrens' organisation affiliated to the CPI(M) besides a state committee member of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the students' organisation of the Left party.

(With IANS inputs)