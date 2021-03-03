Thirumavalavan says Vanniyar quota an attempt to divide MBCs

He questioned why the PMK settled for 10.5% reservation while their original demand was for 20% separate reservation.

news Controversy

VCK chief and MP Thirumavalavan accused the Tamil Nadu government of attempting to divide non-Vanniyar communities in the Most Backward Classes (MBC) category by passing the Bill to provide 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyar communities. The AIADMK government recently enacted a law for providing internal reservation of 10.5% to Vanniyars in education and government jobs within MBC category. The internal reservation was a key demand of AIADMKâ€™s ally the PMK ahead of the elections

In a statement on Tuesday, Thirumavalavan alleged that the move was a reflection of BJP's national politics by deepening the caste divisions and affecting the unity of the society. In Tamil Nadu, AIADMK which is controlled by the BJP are together moving the caste coins, he alleged.

"The move dilutes reservation under MBC category and the people including Vanniyars know about this. They will teach a lesson for AIADMK-DMK-PMK alliance in the elections," said Thirumavalavan.

He slammed the internal reservation as an attempt to make electoral gains using caste. Thirumavalavan questioned TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit's delay in giving nod for the quota for government school students in medical college but for giving assent to the Vanniyar bill on the same day that the bIll was was passed in the Assembly.

He also said that the legislation may even be taken down if one of other aggrieved MBC groups moves court since the reservation was not based on caste census.

The VCK leader also asked why the PMK settled for 10.5% reservation based on the 1931 census when it was just half of the 20% separate reservation that it had originally demanded. "Was the original demand of PMK based on a lie or was it just a drama to mobilise Vanniyar votes. Wonâ€™t 95% Vanniyar get affected by the move?" he said.

Plea against quota moved in Madras HC

On Tuesday, an advocate made a mention before the first Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy to hear the writ petition challenging the internal quota for Vanniakula Kshatriya Community. The court said that the matter would be heard next week.

The Act also puts MBC and DNC castes into two groups and states that the first group will be eligible for 7% reservation and the second group will get 2.5% quota in education and employment.