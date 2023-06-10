Thirumavalavan leads protest for equal worship rights in TN temples

On Friday, June 9, 2023, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) organised a protest at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, demanding the right to worship in temples under the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious Charitable Endowments Department. Joining the protest were members from the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, CPI party, CPI(M) party, and Dravidar Kazhagam, with Thol. Thirumavalavan leading the demonstration.

The protest was sparked by recent incidents in which Dalits were denied entry and the right to worship at Sri Dharmaraja Draupadi Amman Temple in Melpathi village, Villupuram, and Sri Kaliamman Temple in Veeranampatti near Kadavur. To avoid further law and order issues, officials sealed these temples, thus denying access to Dalits. The objective of the protest was to urge the Tamil Nadu government to allow Dalits to enter these temples instead of resorting to the practice of sealing them, which curtails their rights.

During the protest, Thol. Thirumavalavan criticised the police department and other bureaucratic entities for their biased mindset against Dalits, hindering justice and equality. He questioned why the police department had not taken action against individuals who perpetuate untouchability under the guise of customary practices.

Addressing the protesters, K Veeramani, the President of Dravidar Kazhagam, acknowledged that their involvement in a protest demanding the right to worship may appear paradoxical. However, he said that they had come together because they shared a unified objective, which is to achieve a society free from discrimination.

The protest concluded with Thol. Thirumavalavan presenting a set of demands. One of the key demands was the appointment of a Dalit and a woman, both traditionally considered theetu (impure), as trustees of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious Charitable Endowments Department, responsible for managing 43,283 temples. He also called on the government to ensure that individuals from all castes have the freedom to offer prayers at temples and emphasised the need for appropriate legal action against temple priests who deny prasadam (offered food) and teertham (sacred water) to worshippers from marginalised communities.

