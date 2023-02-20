Thirty-three Hyderabad MMTS trains cancelled for three days: Full list

The South Central Railway has cancelled 33 MMTS trains in Hyderabad for three days starting from February 20 due to operational reasons.

The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 33 MMTS trains in Hyderabad for three days starting from Monday, February 20, due to operational reasons. The Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) connect the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and their outskirts. The popular trains cater to the needs of intra-city and suburban commuters. The SCR announced that MMTS services have been temporarily cancelled on February 20, 21 and 22.

Daily six services from Lingampalli to Hyderabad and seven services from Hyderabad to Lingampalli have been cancelled. The authorities have also cancelled seven services from Falaknuma to Lingampalli and eight services from Lingampalli to Falaknuma. One service from Secunderabad to Lingampalli and one service from Lingampalli to Secunderabad have also been cancelled.

The SCR will also not operate one service from Ramachandrapuram to Falaknuma and one service from Ramachandrapuram to Falaknuma. One service from Falaknuma to Hyderabad has also been cancelled.