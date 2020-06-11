Thieves try to break into high-end stores in Bengaluru's Lavelle Road, steal from one

The thieves broke into Forest Essential showroom and attempted to break into other high end stores including Raymond and Louis Phillippe outlets.

news Crime

A group of unidentified thieves attempted to break in and steal from several high-end retail outlets in Bengaluru on Sunday night, police officials said. The thieves managed to steal Rs 4 lakh cash from Forest Essentials, a cosmetic store on Vittal Mallya Road.

An FIR has been registered at Cubbon Park Police Station under sections 511 (Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment.), 380 (theft in dwelling, house) and 457 (lurking, house trespass or house break-in) of the Indian Penal Code. Forest Essentials is an Indian cosmetic company that specialises in ayurvedic preparations for its skincare products.

"Thieves tried to open the locks of other establishments in the area on the same night. We are investigating the case," Bharat, police inspector at Cubbon Park Police Station told TNM.

The cosmetic store of Forest Essentials is located at the junction of Lavelle Road in central Bengaluru. The incident occurred some time on Sunday night and came to light on Monday.

The other establishments the thieves tried to break into include Evoluzione, a fashion store and an outlet of the popular brand Raymond, both located on Vittal Mallya Road. A break-in was also attempted at a store of Louis Phillippe, a popular brand of men's apparel, located on St. Mark's Road.

Police officials are yet to make an arrest in the case. "It is not often that there are thefts reported in this area. It is surprising that this has happened and there should be steps taken to ensure that there is patrolling," Bobita Rai, of Forest Essentials said.

While the number of criminal cases registered in Bengaluru had reduced in the last two months, incidents like the one reported on Lavelle Road took place this week. "We will be increasing vigilance in this area where there are a lot of high end shops and even some houses," Bharat told TNM.