‘Thieves came to split TRS, were put in jail’: KCR slams BJP, Union govt

Addressing a public meeting in Mahbubnagar, CM KCR said that hatred is being spread among the people, besides an onslaught against opposition leaders.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of saying that the State government would be thrown out, and claimed that "some thieves have come to split the TRS MLAs" and the perpetrators were put in jails.

Speaking at a public meeting in Mahbubnagar, he said had there been cooperation from the Union government the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) would have been at Rs 14.50 lakh crore, instead of Rs 11.50 lakh crore. He also said, indirectly referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the nation's lifeline is being spoiled today for petty political gains and hatred is being spread among the people besides onslaught against opposition leaders.

"The Prime Minister says KCR, I will throw your government out. What is that we should understand out of this? Are we not an elected government like yours? Have we won without people's mandate? For what reason would you throw my government out. Can a Prime Minister go to West Bengal and say 40 of your MLAs are in touch with us. Can he say that?," KCR questioned.

KCR said the people would decide who should play what role whether to rule or to sit in opposition, and the ruling government should be allowed to work for five years without meddling in it.

Narrating the achievements of his government, he said that Gujarat and Delhi face power and water distribution problems, while both are available to the people of Telangana. "Even in Gujarat, there is no proper 24-hour power supply and drinking water facility. Even in the national capital there are power cuts and a drinking water shortage," he charged.

Alleging that the Prime Minister and the Union government are blocking the progress of Telangana, KCR said if anyone questions the attitude, then they say the state government would be thrown out. "Is it fair for the Prime Minister and the Union government to block the progress of a state? If anyone questions them, they say we will throw your state government out. Is this the way," he asked.