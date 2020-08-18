'They died serving people': Kin of TN docs who died of COVID-19 request compensation

The Indian Medical Association has made representations to the Tamil Nadu government, demanding that the promised Rs 50 lakh is provided to the families.

news Coronavirus

For the last 45 years, Dr R Ramachandran, a general physician in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, had been treating patients in his private clinic for less than Rs 50. Whatever be the severity of the illness, low-income families were comforted by the thought that the 81-year-old doctor, who was trained in the army, would provide affordable treatment. It was, in fact, this belief and dependency that made the octogenarian continue seeing patients at his clinic in South Gate through the summer, until he contracted COVID-19 at the end of June. A week later, on July 8, he succumbed to the virus.

Despite the altruism that he exhibited till his last breath, Dr Ramachandran is amongst the 47 families that still await compensation from the state government, meant for frontline workers who have lost their life to COVID-19. Thirty-two of these families have documents to prove that the doctors were positive for coronavirus while the other 15 doctors are suspected of having died of COVID-19. These families have all approached the Tamil Nadu unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to present a united front to the government and request for the compensation of Rs 50 lakh as promised.

In Dr Ramachandran's case, the cause of death was the virus, but no effort has been made by the government so far, to provide a solatium.

"He started the clinic by charging patients only Rs 5 for any consultation, and over the decades, he made it Rs 50. Even with medicines and multiple check-ups, he never charged a patient above Rs 100," says his son, Dr Anand. "I helped him at the clinic, and when infections began to rise in the state due to the pandemic, I urged him not to come to the clinic often. He reduced his working hours, but patients demanded to see him, and would specifically seek his advice and guidance. He helped supervise the treatment, but even that proved fatal," he adds.

Seventy kilometres from Madurai, in Dindigul district's Natham region, another family is also grappling with the loss of their service-minded patriarch. The 72-year-old doctor died on July 17 after battling COVID-19 unsuccessfully.

"My father went intermittently to his private clinic despite the pandemic because patients insisted that he help them," says the deceased doctor's son, who does not want to be named. "My mother, who is in her sixties and a doctor, also contracted the virus. She survived but is weak and unable to practice anymore. Any compensation from the government will help her at this point. It could also be seen as a sign of support for doctors who are sacrificing their health to help others," he adds.

IMA president CN Raja has sent at least 10 representations to the government, seeking the compensation. The experience, he says, has left him angry and bitter.

"It is disappointing that these doctors who have sacrificed their lives are treated this way. The government wants private doctors to continue running clinics, but when problems arise, there is no aid from them," he tells TNM. "From the list we have, there are doctors as young as 35 who have succumbed to the virus. A husband and wife, both doctors, too, died, leaving behind young children. How are they any different from soldiers who safeguard the borders?" he asks.

For the families of the deceased doctors, the solatium is an acknowledgement of the sacrifice made.

Dr Anand, for instance, explains that his family is well to do and that the families are not demanding compensation to be spent on their needs.

"We want to use the money to help more people who come to my father's clinic. That would be what he wanted as well, to help and treat as many people as possible for free," says Dr Anand.