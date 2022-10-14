‘Is there Taliban rule in Hyderabad?’: RGV slams no music post 10 pm rule in pubs

In a series of tweets with hashtag #HyderabadTaliban, Ram Gopal Verma urged the Telangana government and city police to do away with the restriction and cautioned them that if it continued, this might drive away investors to cities like Bengaluru.

news Controversy

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has slammed the no music after 10 pm order in Hyderabad pubs, wondering "if the city was under Taliban rule". In a series of tweets with hashtag #HyderabadTaliban on Thursday, October 13, he urged the Telangana government and city police to do away with the restriction and cautioned them that if it continued, this might drive away investors to cities like Bengaluru.

The filmmaker was responding to a Telangana High Court order that no loud music should be played in pubs between 10 pm and 6 am. The High Court’s order came in response to several petitions regarding loud noise from pubs at night. "When we are all living in the same country called India, why are only Hyderabadis being subjected to Taliban rule, sir? How come the NO music time is 1 AM everywhere else in the country and 10 pm in Hyderabad," he tweeted.

He further said that the implementation of the no-music post 10 pm rule is like being ruled by Taliban, "I didn't realise that Hyderabad is being ruled in Taliban style which is what I felt when I saw a pub looking like a graveyard thanks to the no music after 10 pm order.”

Sir, #KCR @KTRTRS and @CPHydCity I din’t realise that Hyderabad is being ruled in Taliban style which is what I felt when I saw a PUB looking like a GRAVE YARD thanks to the NO MUSIC AFTER 10 PM ORDER #HyderabadTaliban October 13, 2022

Tagging minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) and Hyderabad police, he wrote, "It is as barbaric as Taliban to stop young people to have little fun after a hard day’s work. I can understand sound pollution enforcement on a case-to-case basis but to give a blanket order for all places NO MUSIC AFTER 10 PM ??”

"While your intentions are respected I think it's insulting to the youth for the government to have a talibanish outlook towards what they think is right and wrong in terms of the youth just having a good time," said RGV who tagged state Industry and Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao and the Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

Sir, #KCR @KTRTRS and @CPHydCity While your intentions are respected I think it’s insulting to the youth for the government to have a talibanish outlook towards what they think is right and wrong in terms of the youth just having a good time #HyderabadTaliban — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 13, 2022

He also wrote that the net result of such 'Talibanish' orders will result in all concerned people running off from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. "We made Tollywood more advanced than Bollywood .. Hyd Grafix and gaming In top place Hyderabad is no.1 destination and now we are going back to taliban style (sic)."

He wrote how Hyderabad was so advanced 20 years ago and stood as a role model to the entire country and now in 2022, "we are becoming the Taliban". Recalling that in the times of rapid development of Hitech City, the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attracted investors by ensuring all comforts and minimum entertainment facilities are available. "Investors from advanced countries to come anywhere will principally ask 1. Is there an international airport? 2. Is there a golf course? 3. Is there an entertainment hub? 4. Is there nightlife? Imagine them hearing no music after 10 pm."

Investors from advanced countries to come anywhere will principally ask https://t.co/pjf3vXWutf there an International Airport ? 2 . Is there a golf course ? 3. Is there an entertainment hub ? 4. Is there a night life ? Imagine them hearing NO MUSIC AFTER 10 PM #HyderabadTaliban — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 13, 2022

"Sound anywhere after 10 pm is a problem, should movies also be played silently with only pictures and no sound ?? Should all vehicles be stopped ?? Should Hyderabad be barricaded to allow no vehicles after 10 pm. Should all flights be banned after 10 pm??," he asked.

He suggested that Telangana Police should concentrate on stopping drugs and not drums. He said the policemen who do vigils at the pubs behave as if the youth and the pub management are some kind of criminals. "Please understand that by the time one comes back home from work, gets freshened up, dresses up, and drives through back-breaking traffic to reach a pub, it will be nearly 10 pm and then no music."

My sincere request to the telangana police is that they should concentrate on stopping DRUGS and not DRUMS #HyderabadTaliban — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 13, 2022

He added that all concerned should speak up about their inner feelings on the order via social media or in any other manner. "Anyone who remains silent in the face of oppression will find himself living, if not in a police state, at least in a police city."